Reporter Flying Through The Eye Of Hurricane Melissa Pukes On Camera

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci Pukes On Camera Flying Through Hurricane Melissa

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hurricane Melissa just touched down in Jamaica a few hours ago ... but its effects were felt by meteorologist Matthew Cappucci, who vomited on camera while flying through the eye of the storm.

Cappucci was interviewed by CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday evening, and he shared various photos and videos taken as he got a first-hand feel for how severe the hurricane really was -- including a clip of him losing his lunch while dealing with serious turbulence.

The meteorologist described the experience of flying through the hurricane as being close to riding "a rollercoaster at night" and compared it to riding Space Mountain at Disney World, which is mostly operated in a dark environment.

Cappucci also expressed his time flying through the hurricane was one of the most "breathtaking and simultaneously horrifying" experiences of his professional career.

He reposted a clip from the interview, which included the video of him puking, on his X account, and he jokingly wrote his television career had officially "peaked."

Even though Cappucci took the whole thing in stride, Hurricane Melissa's no laughing matter, and he was pretty clear about the potential destruction headed towards Jamaica.

Winds from the hurricane, which has been downgraded to a Category 4, are coming in at almost 185 mph, and there's been a total of seven deaths related to the natural disaster reported so far, reports NBC News.

