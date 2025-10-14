Master P Replaces UNO Jumbotron 20 Years After Katrina Wrecked Original

Play video content Instagram/@masterp

Master P is returning the University of New Orleans to its original form ... bringing a jumbotron back to Lakefront Arena after the original was destroyed in Hurricane Katrina 20 years ago.

The rap legend, businessman and UNO's new President of Basketball Operations revealed the scoreboard update on Tuesday ... days before the Privateers' exhibition game on Saturday against Shaquille O'Neal's Sacramento State.

"We got a new jumbotron. Guess why? Me! That's who," Master P said.

"I told y'all they couldn't stop us. This is for the culture. This is for the city. When you come to the game, it's gonna be entertaining!"

The original scoreboard was destroyed in 2005 when the campus, including Lakefront Arena, suffered significant damage in Hurricane Katrina. The tropical cyclone was the fourth-most intense Atlantic hurricane to hit the U.S. ... and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage. More than 1,300 lives were lost in the disaster.

Master P told TMZ Sports last month his mission with his new gig at UNO was to breathe new life into the program ... with hopes of hometown stars like Lil Wayne performing at their games.

He's also making sure his players put their education first ... prioritizing their futures off the court on top of success on it.

The Privateers face Shaq's squad in a scrimmage ... which TMZ Sports actually helped put together!!

"We want to show how coming together as a community can open doors and create possibilities," P told us about the matchup.