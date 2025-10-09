Who Started Crunk Music? Lil Jon, Master P, Three 6 Mafia All Claim Crown

Lil Jon stirred up a Southern hornet's nest on "The Breakfast Club" this week when he split the crunk music roots between Atlanta, New Orleans and Memphis ... and DJ Paul has something to say!!!

The Three 6 Mafia de facto leader took to IG to stamp Memphis as the true originator of crunk music ... noting how, as a lifelong Outkast fan, they grew up with "booty shake" music as ATLiens and joked it was GOD -- by way of Three 6 Mafia -- who delivered the club-rocking sound to the world!!!

Paul counts ATL and NOLA as complementary cousins to the Memphis movement, which was not too far off from Jon's POV.

The self-proclaimed "King Of Crunk" says coming up in Atlanta, both Master P's NOLA vibes and 8Ball & MJG Memphis bangers were essential listening and but thinks the genre really took off when Master P made the first "I'm Bout It, Bout It" track in 1995.

P also chimed in on the conversation, giving props to both Lil Jon and Three 6 Mafia, who were getting buck and tearing up clubs at the exact same time as the early No Limit Records.

Paul also acknowledged ATL's Dungeon Family as a whole for helping the crunk movement grow.