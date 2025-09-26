Method Man Says 'American Gladiators' Michael O'Hearn Inspires His Workouts

Play video content TMZ.com

Method Man is still a trailblazing force in both Hip Hop and Hollywood ... and he's crediting a real-life American Gladiator, Michael O'Hearn, as a motivator to get muscular!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Tical at LAX this week and he tells us he struck up an online friendship with Michael -- AKA Titan on the "American Gladiators" 1990s TV show -- who's sent him tons of gym swag to keep him in tip-top shape ... even inspiring his own TICAL Athletics brand.

The rap game is sprinkled with gym rats ... Lil Jon, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and Benzino, just to name a few ... but Meth says it's guys like Mike who keep him going.

We ask if Meth is open to flaunting the body he's been sculpting in his roles down the line ... and luckily for his gawking fan base, he's down to show some skinnnnn!!!