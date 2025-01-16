Method Man Not Arrested for Alleged Gym Fight, Denies It Ever Happened

A man told cops Method Man unleashed a beatdown on him at a gym ... but the Wu-Tang rapper is denying the allegations ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us a man accused Method Man of punching him multiple times in the face last week at a Staten Island Crunch Gym -- leaving the man in pain and dizzy.

We're told the man was not transported to a hospital for treatment. Cops say they took a report and are investigating -- but so far, no arrests have been made.