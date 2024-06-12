Black Thought On The Roots Picnic Juggling Sexyy Red, Method Man on Lineup

Play video content TMZ.com

Black Thought says attempting to please everyone when it comes to The Roots Picnic lineups has become an impossible task, but pulling it off for 17 years and runnin', must mean he's doing something right!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the lyricist outside Rockefeller Plaza, and talked to him about fellow MC Method Man, who not only played The Picnic this year, but also Hot 97's Summer Jam ... which became a whole thing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meth got busy on the Roots Picnic stage after acknowledging the lukewarm reception he received at Hot 97's annual event.

Black Thought says his festival's goal was to always build a diverse roster of artists, and mission accomplished in 2024!!!

Sexyy Red was also one of the bigger acts for this year's Picnic ... the "hood's hottest princess" makes music totally opposite of the jazzy vibes a Roots' concert traditionally brings ... not a bad thing in BT's book!!!

BT says the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper's presence was his own kids' highlight of the night, but if Sexyy didn't float your boat ... there was Babyface, Nas, Cam'ron and more to be seen.

Play video content 6/7/24 TMZ.com

Meth also cleared up any misconceptions about performing at Summer Jam but had nothing bad to say about the Roots Picnic.