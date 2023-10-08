OhGeesy Cosigns on Sexyy Red's Donald Trump Endorsement, Not Her Sex Tape

Play video content TMZ.com

OhGeesy thinks Sexyy Red has a point when it comes to Donald Trump getting love from the trenches ... hell, he tells us he wouldn't mind getting some of those stimulus checks again!!!

We kicked it with the Shoreline Mafia rapper this week in Bev Hills ... on the heels of Sexyy's dropping her Donald Trump endorsement, her sex tape leak and Drake feature. So, we got his take on all her big headlines.

Play video content This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

Like Sexyy, OhGeesy tells us he's all for Trump returning to the White House ... he respects his gangsta, and, of course, that free money is music to his ears.

The ex-Prez has several legal cases pending that might slow his presidential run, but his public support amongst rappers has been mounting. Sexxy, Chief Keef, Benny The Butcher and now OhGeesy have all voiced their support -- and we're assuming Lil Wayne and Kodak Black still have his back too.

As for Sexyy's sex tape leak ... she's denied all responsibility and OhGeesy has a simple solution to keep it from happening again: Don't film your bedroom capers!!!

OhGeesy says Sexyy has the perfect tunes to soundtrack porn, so her career will be fine.