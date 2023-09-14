Sexyy Red Earns First-Ever No. 1 On Billboard's New TikTok Chart

Sexyy Red's raps are making hip hop history -- she just took the game to pound town with the first #1 hit on Billboard's new TikTok chart!!!

On Thursday, Billboard and TikTok rolled out their inaugural chart that monitors musical activity on the app, and it was determined Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" anthem ranks at the top of the pile!!!

Sexyy Red stated "she always knew" she'd end up being "a #1 type of artist" after her rowdy record got the honor and thanked all her fans for running her numbers up in a statement following the announcement.

The track is a highlight on Sexyy's "Hood Hottest Princess" album, which has taken her career to new heights -- namely, an opening slot on Drake's "It's All a Blur" Tour opposite 21 Savage.