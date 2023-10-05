Sexyy Red Denies Leaking Her Own Sex Tape, 'I'm So Heartbroken'

Sexyy Red is denying she's the one responsible for posting her own sex tape to social media.

The video was posted to SR's Instagram Wednesday, and on Thursday the rapper dismissed the leak as "goofy sh*t" and said her close friends would know the move wasn't in her character.

She may be one of Hip Hop's biggest open books to date -- her breakout song "Pound Town" dropped at the top of the year and created a sex-positive wave.

I really be wantin to know why y’all be in my comments posting allat @JustZik pic.twitter.com/SoLhcfpQno — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 2, 2023 @SexyyRed314_

Sexyy's social media has been centered around controversy as of late. It was recently discovered she was hanging with a local Atlanta rapper after he posted them together ... many speculating it was done without her permission.