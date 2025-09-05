Lil Jon Wants Everyone to Get Healthy After Showing Out at Muscle Beach Competition

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Jon's hoping to encourage others to take their health seriously ... pulling back the curtain on his own journey after his recent Muscle Beach competition!

The rapper told us all about it on "TMZ Live" in an interview airing Friday ... saying he built his body through dedication and sacrifice ... denying himself comforts he used to enjoy, like pizza and soda.

While LJ says he's paid more attention to his health over the last decade -- especially after a friend of his had triple bypass surgery -- he really started to ramp it up in the run-up to his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance with Usher.

Jon says he wanted to look good for the cameras ... and, he worked even harder with a trainer to slim down before the show. LJ says his trainer told him he'd do well at a bodybuilding contest -- and, after the Super Bowl, they started to work on readying him for one.

ICYMI ... Jon took third at Venice Beach's 2025 Muscle Beach Championship in L.A. on Labor Day in the Men's Physique Masters Over 45 category -- and, the dude looks totally shredded.

The 54-year-old points out he's able to sculpt his body like this while still touring, making music and being a father -- so, he's not accepting any excuses here!

Jon's aim is to educate the masses on health -- especially people in the Black community -- encouraging everyone age 40 and older to get blood work done to see what's going on in their bodies.