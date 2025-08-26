Benzino Shows Off 60-Year-Old Strength Lifting 110-Lb Weights

Play video content Instagram/@benzinothelegend

Benzino is continuing to push his physical boundaries after becoming a grandpa ... the rapper just flexed his super-strength with a pair of 110-pound dumbbells!!!

The fit 60-year-old posted a video of himself of his biggest challenge yet ... chest-pressing inside Forum Athletics in Atlanta-Buckhead on Tuesday.

Benzino managed to lift both weights into the air, rotating them with his wrists for a longer press before slamming them to the ground.

Remember, Benzino told us he's been burning body fat with a smoothie for breakfast and hitting the gym 5x a week, so the buildup to raising 100-pounds-plus in each hand has been gradual.

Lil Jon and Ludacris have also been spotted going hard in the gym paint as of late.