Benzino Shows Off 60-Year-Old Strength Lifting 110-Lb Weights
Benzino 60-Year-Old Thanos Treating These 110-Lb Dumbbells ... Like Thor's Hammer!!!
Benzino is continuing to push his physical boundaries after becoming a grandpa ... the rapper just flexed his super-strength with a pair of 110-pound dumbbells!!!
The fit 60-year-old posted a video of himself of his biggest challenge yet ... chest-pressing inside Forum Athletics in Atlanta-Buckhead on Tuesday.
Benzino managed to lift both weights into the air, rotating them with his wrists for a longer press before slamming them to the ground.
Remember, Benzino told us he's been burning body fat with a smoothie for breakfast and hitting the gym 5x a week, so the buildup to raising 100-pounds-plus in each hand has been gradual.
Lil Jon and Ludacris have also been spotted going hard in the gym paint as of late.
Young whippersnappers better take notes ... your good looks have to be maintained!!!