Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Jon Takes 3rd Place at 2025 Muscle Beach Championship

Lil Jon Muscle Beach Champ 🏆💪🏽

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lil Jon Is Ripped & Shredded -- Body Transformation Pics!
Launch Gallery
'Turn Down For What!' Launch Gallery

Lil Jon made his fitness competition debut at the 2025 Muscle Beach Championship on Labor Day and the King of Crunk saw no reason to turn down ... he earned third place!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of Jon flexing his stuff at Venice Beach in L.A., where he participated in the men's physique category.

0902-Lil-John-Body-Transformation-SUB

It was a powerful moment ... Jon was the first artist to compete at the historic competition, giving his personal trainer, Jay Galvin, forever bragging rights!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A sculpted body is ultimately made in the kitchen and Jon told us last month that he's on a strict diet ... high protein, low carbs, spring water, no sugar, no processed foods and ensuring he hits the gym at least 3x a week!!!

From Method Man to Benzino, several Hip Hop OGs are taking their health seriously!!!

Related articles