Lil Jon Takes 3rd Place at 2025 Muscle Beach Championship

Lil Jon made his fitness competition debut at the 2025 Muscle Beach Championship on Labor Day and the King of Crunk saw no reason to turn down ... he earned third place!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of Jon flexing his stuff at Venice Beach in L.A., where he participated in the men's physique category.

It was a powerful moment ... Jon was the first artist to compete at the historic competition, giving his personal trainer, Jay Galvin, forever bragging rights!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A sculpted body is ultimately made in the kitchen and Jon told us last month that he's on a strict diet ... high protein, low carbs, spring water, no sugar, no processed foods and ensuring he hits the gym at least 3x a week!!!