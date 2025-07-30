Lil Jon Premieres Scrapped Version Of 'Get Low,' Admits It Was Trash

Lil Jon is admitting one of his biggest club hits needed a lil' tinkering before it saw the light of day ... that "Get Low" song you dance to at every wedding almost came out as a techno track!

The King of Crunk was a recent guest on the "One Song" podcast with musicologists Diallo Riddle and Blake “Luxxury” Robin, where he revealed his 2003 collab with Ying Yang Twins was once titled "Let It Go" ... and played the never-before-heard OG version, which he's proud got left on the cutting room floor!!!

Jon also credited his longtime engineer, Ray Seay, for possessing the genius to bump Ying Yang's melodic mumbling at the top of the track, giving the track an instant spark of energy the moment it comes on.

The chorus was both clunky and poppy, with Kaine of the Ying Yang Twins crooning "let it goooo" through robotic Auto-Tuned vocals ... Jon tells the hosts the song wasn't the one then -- or now!!!