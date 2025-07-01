Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ying Yang Twins Clarify They Didn't Curse at SeaWorld Show, Parents in Crowd Did

Ying Yang Twins SeaWorld Show Was Squeaky Clean ... Blame Those Parents Filling in Dirty Lyrics!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
070125_yingyang_twins_kal
SINGIN', FLIPPIN' & TRIPPIN'
The Ying Yang Twins recently got LOWWWWWWW for a viral performance at SeaWorld that had social media wondering how so many colorful words were allowed in the family-friendly theme park ... the answer being, the PARENTS KNEW ALL THE DIRTY LYRICS!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with D-Roc and Caine and the Atlanta rap legends urge everyone to go back and re-watch and tune out the San Diego crowd.

070125_ying_yang_twins_seaworld_kal
SHAKE IT LIKE A SALT SHAKA!!!
Tiktok/@menemany

They're adamant they didn't cuss -- not one, damn time!!!

Kaine and D-Roc shot to international fame in the early 2000s after the Ying Yang Twins' songs like
Ying Yang Twins tell us SeaWorld gave them direct instructions NOT to curse and they complied ... there were children there!!!

It was Ying Yang Twins' debut SeaWorld show, but they stamp it as one of the best of their 25-year career ... D-Roc even swears the dolphins were dancing and he heard whales say, "I yi, yi, yi, yiiiiii!!!"

Ying Yang was just the beginning ... SeaWorld's Spectacular Summer Concert series is presented by radio station JAM’N 95.7 and feels like "106 & Park" resurrected with Trina, Soulja Boy & Bow Wow, Fat Joe, and more on the roster.

Awww, skeet skeet!!!

