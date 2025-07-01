Ying Yang Twins Clarify They Didn't Curse at SeaWorld Show, Parents in Crowd Did

Play video content TMZ.com

The Ying Yang Twins recently got LOWWWWWWW for a viral performance at SeaWorld that had social media wondering how so many colorful words were allowed in the family-friendly theme park ... the answer being, the PARENTS KNEW ALL THE DIRTY LYRICS!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with D-Roc and Caine and the Atlanta rap legends urge everyone to go back and re-watch and tune out the San Diego crowd.

They're adamant they didn't cuss -- not one, damn time!!!

Ying Yang Twins tell us SeaWorld gave them direct instructions NOT to curse and they complied ... there were children there!!!

It was Ying Yang Twins' debut SeaWorld show, but they stamp it as one of the best of their 25-year career ... D-Roc even swears the dolphins were dancing and he heard whales say, "I yi, yi, yi, yiiiiii!!!"

Ying Yang was just the beginning ... SeaWorld's Spectacular Summer Concert series is presented by radio station JAM’N 95.7 and feels like "106 & Park" resurrected with Trina, Soulja Boy & Bow Wow, Fat Joe, and more on the roster.