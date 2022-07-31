Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Collapses on Stage at State Fair

Play video content Twitter / @ZackPeters25

One of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed at a concert over the weekend, and had to be carried off the stage.

The Twins were performing at a show in Springfield, MO at the Ozark Empire Fair, when 30 minutes into their set, D-Roc just crashed to the floor of the stage. Security rushed up to him and got him off the stage ... presumably for help.

The Ying Yang Twins were special guests at the concert, headlined by Vanilla Ice.

It's unclear what happened to him ... temps were in the 80s so it doesn't seem like heat exhaustion. We don't know if he was taken to the hospital nor do we know his condition.