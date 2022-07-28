Video Monitor Falls and Crushes Dancer During Concert in Hong Kong

Play video content @iamkingjer

A horrifying moment was captured by a fan during a concert in Hong Kong, as a massive video screen fell from above, crushing dancers below.

Boy band Mirror was playing at The Hong Kong Coliseum Thursday night when the nightmare unfolded. You can see the group performing when suddenly, a video monitor hanging from the ceiling falls directly on one of the dancers.

The heavy screen makes a direct hit, knocking the dancer flat on his back, pinning him underneath. It then falls on its side, landing on another dancer.

Local reports say as many as 3 people in the show were injured as a result of the collapse.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.