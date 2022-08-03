Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc Says He's All Good After Collapsing on Stage

Play video content TMZ.com

One of the Ying Yang Twins says his collapse in the middle of a concert wasn't as bad as it looked ... insisting he's fine and pledging to take better care of himself moving forward.

D-Roc tells TMZ Hip Hop the incident is being blown out of proportion on the internet, characterizing it as just a "bad day." He says he passed out on stage due to dehydration and he's not feeling any lingering health effects.

As we reported ... D-Roc had to be carried away after collapsing 30 minutes into the Ying Yang Twins' set at a fair in Missouri, where they were special guests for headliner Vanilla Ice.

D-Roc says he was complaining about hot weather before the show and the next thing he knew he was waking up on a golf cart next to paramedics.

The rapper says he just needed water, Gatorade and rest ... telling us he's in good enough health to put on more shows and handle his daddy duties.

D-Roc provided some explanation to fans through social media, but still feels the need to set the record straight ... telling us it took less than 24 hours for him to get back to business as usual.

He says folks have been blowing up his phone ever since he made headlines, checking in to make sure he's OK.