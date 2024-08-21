Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lil Jon Turns Down For Kamala During Musical Roll-Call At DNC

LIL JON TURN DOWN FOR KAMALA!!!!!

TO THE HARRIS, TO THE WALZ

Kamala Harris has her share of celeb endorsements ... but Lil Jon was the real MVP Tuesday night, cranking up the energy and hyping up the crowd during the Democratic National Convention roll call.

The rapper repping Georgia made an unexpected splash in Chicago ... dropping a few bars from his 2013 anthem, "Turn Down For What" -- electrifying the vibes with his musical salute.

DIFFERENT ENERGY

The party didn’t stop there -- he also busted out "VP Harris … Governor Walz," set to the tune of another of his hits, "Get Low."

The crowd was on their feet and grooving hard, in a major contrast to the snooze-fest at the Republican National Convention a few weeks back.

Other states got in on the action too, cranking up the festivities with popular tunes. Michigan rocked out to Eminem’s "Lose Yourself," while Massachusetts got down to Dropkick Murphys’ "Shipping Up to Boston."

This year’s DNC roll call was all about fun and games, as Kamala locked up the Dem presidential nomination earlier this month.

Looks like this convention is one for the history books!

