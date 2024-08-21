Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Michelle Obama Rips Donald Trump For His Racist Rhetoric During DNC Speech

Michelle Obama Torches Donald Trump At DNC ... For 'Blacks Jobs' Comment

082124_michelle_obama_kal
WHO'S GONNA TELL HIM???

Michelle Obama took a buzz saw to Donald Trump during her Democratic National Convention speech Tuesday, unloading a savage attack on the Republican presidential nominee to the rousing applause of the packed crowd.

The former First Lady and wife of the 44th President Barack Obama hit the stage for night two of the DNC -- and she couldn’t hide her contempt when she started talking about Trump and his racist rhetoric.

obama trump and michelle obama getty 1
Getty

In perhaps the most memorable moment, Michelle told the audience that she and her husband know a little something about Trump trying to make people fear them.

She said Trump's narrow vision of the world made him feel threatened by the success of two highly educated Black people.

062824_debate_trump_black_jobs_kal 6/27/24
"THEY'RE TAKING BLACK JOBS"
CNN

Then Michelle delivered the punch line, "Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those "Black jobs?"'

Of course, Michelle was referring to Trump's racially charged remarks that immigrants are taking Black jobs during his appearance at the National Association Of Black Journalists Convention in July.

Democratic National Convention Day 2
Launch Gallery
Democratic National Convention Day 2 Launch Gallery
Getty

Michelle went on to endorse the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, calling the current VP a dignified person who has lived a life of government service to help others.

Barack and Michelle Obama Together In The White House
Launch Gallery
Together In The White House Launch Gallery
Getty

Michelle then introduced Barack, who also spent much his speech ripping Trump to shreds. Barack accused Trump of being a 78-year-old billionaire and conspiracy theorist who constantly whines about his own problems and is worried about losing the election to Kamala.

082124_barack_obama-kal
WEIRD OBSESSION

Barack also mocked Trump's obsession with crowd sizes -- and even made a dirty joke by spreading his hands apart to reflect the length of a penis.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later