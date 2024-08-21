Michelle Obama Rips Donald Trump For His Racist Rhetoric During DNC Speech

Play video content

Michelle Obama took a buzz saw to Donald Trump during her Democratic National Convention speech Tuesday, unloading a savage attack on the Republican presidential nominee to the rousing applause of the packed crowd.

The former First Lady and wife of the 44th President Barack Obama hit the stage for night two of the DNC -- and she couldn’t hide her contempt when she started talking about Trump and his racist rhetoric.

In perhaps the most memorable moment, Michelle told the audience that she and her husband know a little something about Trump trying to make people fear them.

She said Trump's narrow vision of the world made him feel threatened by the success of two highly educated Black people.

Play video content 6/27/24 CNN

Then Michelle delivered the punch line, "Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those "Black jobs?"'

Of course, Michelle was referring to Trump's racially charged remarks that immigrants are taking Black jobs during his appearance at the National Association Of Black Journalists Convention in July.

Michelle went on to endorse the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, calling the current VP a dignified person who has lived a life of government service to help others.

Michelle then introduced Barack, who also spent much his speech ripping Trump to shreds. Barack accused Trump of being a 78-year-old billionaire and conspiracy theorist who constantly whines about his own problems and is worried about losing the election to Kamala.

Play video content