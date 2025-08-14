Lil Jon Shows Off Slimmed Down Physique While Lifting Weights

Age 53 ... Turn Down For What?!?

Lil Jon adopted meditation and wellness a couple years ago, and those results have been paying off in the gym ... let's just say, he's not so little anymore!!!

The veteran hitmaker posted a video of himself completely melting the iron in the gym on Thursday, showing off a muscular and slimmed-down physique.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jon may have produced tons of hits himself, but it's Soulja Boy's "Turn My Swag On" that gets him motivated to lift weights!!!

Last year, Jon released a pair of meditation albums with Kabir Sehgal, right as he joined Usher for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.