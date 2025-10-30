Sean Paul Matching Hurricane Melissa Donations After Weathering Storm in Jamaica

Play video content Instagram/@duttypaul

Sean Paul is swapping his focus to humanitarian efforts to assist in the ongoing Hurricane Melissa that's currently ravaging his homeland of Jamaica!!!

A rep for Sean tells TMZ ... Sean was on the island and is currently preparing to help those in need through his foundation and a partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica.

On Thursday, SP took to IG to confirm he'll do everything he can to help feed and shelter people after the storm ... outlining the nature of the damage and stressing how countless families have been displaced.

The Dancehall legend posted footage of the storm-broken trees and brush outside his home, but looked towards the sun to see the silver lining of the brighter day.

He then pleaded with fans, friends, and supporters -- anyone with the ability -- to donate to turn the tide on what appears to be an uphill battle to rebuild the island.

Never fear, Sean Paul is putting his money where his mouth is ... will match every dollar raised, up to $50K!!!