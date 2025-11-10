Plane Bringing Hurricane Relief to Jamaica Crashes in Florida, on Video

A small plane crashed into a Florida neighborhood while reportedly en route to bring aid to Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.

According to police in Coral Springs, Florida, authorities responded to a plane crash Monday at 10:19 AM. Police reported the scene was still active going into the afternoon ... but no homes sustained major damage. There were no known casualties immediately reported.

WATCH: Small plane carrying hurricane relief supplies to Jamaica crashes into small lake at Coral Springs, Florida neighborhood Monday morning. No word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/iV2RG53RlQ — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) November 10, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

In video captured of the incident, you can see the moment the aircraft crashes into a small lake, sending water and debris flying onto neighboring properties.

Local news station WPLG-TV reports the crash happened in the gated Windsor Bay neighborhood north of Miami, and resulted in a damaged fence.

According to WPLG, officials confirmed the plane is a Beechcraft King Air B100, which was reportedly manufactured in 1976.