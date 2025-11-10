Plane Bringing Hurricane Relief to Jamaica Crashes in Florida, on Video
A small plane crashed into a Florida neighborhood while reportedly en route to bring aid to Hurricane Melissa victims in Jamaica.
According to police in Coral Springs, Florida, authorities responded to a plane crash Monday at 10:19 AM. Police reported the scene was still active going into the afternoon ... but no homes sustained major damage. There were no known casualties immediately reported.
In video captured of the incident, you can see the moment the aircraft crashes into a small lake, sending water and debris flying onto neighboring properties.
In video captured of the incident, you can see the moment the aircraft crashes into a small lake, sending water and debris flying onto neighboring properties.
Local news station WPLG-TV reports the crash happened in the gated Windsor Bay neighborhood north of Miami, and resulted in a damaged fence.
According to WPLG, officials confirmed the plane is a Beechcraft King Air B100, which was reportedly manufactured in 1976.
Nicknamed "The Storm of the Century," Melissa more than earned the moniker, pushing winds up to 185 MPH in the Caribbean. Officials declared the entire island nation a disaster area as the extent of the damage was catastrophic.