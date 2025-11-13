The Weeknd Donates $350K to Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts in Jamaica

The Weeknd is stepping up to help Jamaicans impacted by Hurricane Melissa ... donating a bunch of money to help put food on their tables.

The "Blinding Lights" singer is donating $350,000 from his XO Humanitarian Fund to support the World Food Programme's emergency response in Jamaica.

Hurricane Melissa slammed the Caribbean island last month as a Category 5 storm, dubbed "The Storm of the Century." Melissa pushed winds up to 185 MPH and officials declared all of Jamaica a disaster area due to catastrophic damage.

The WFP says The Weeknd's donation will help get food kits into the hands of up to 200,000 Jamaicans. The food kits include rice, lentils, canned fish and meat, plus vegetable oil.

