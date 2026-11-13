Avril Lavigne's Baby Daddy Is a 'Normie' She's Been Dating for A Couple Years

Avril Lavigne has a long history of dating famous rockers ... but when it comes to the father of her newborn daughter, she's gone in a totally different direction ... TMZ has learned!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Avril's baby daddy is a total normie! We're told he's not famous, prefers to stay out of the spotlight and has been seriously dating the singer for at least a couple of years.

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Our sources say the couple couldn't be more excited about welcoming their baby girl together.

The revelation comes after Avril surprised fans Friday by announcing she'd become a mom for the first time ... without revealing the identity of her baby daddy.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer shared a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram, including one of her cradling her newborn daughter and another showing the baby's tiny hand being held by two adults.

She captioned the post ... "Our Mini F--king Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷."

And in true Avril fashion, she included a photo of three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers on a skateboard ... with one teeny-tiny pair for the newest addition to the family.