Avril Lavigne Announces Birth of First Baby, It's a Girl!

Avril Lavigne is trading pop-punk anthems for lullabies ... the singer just welcomed her first child, a baby girl!

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The "Sk8er Boi" singer revealed the big news on social media, giving fans a first look at her new addition, including several black-and-white photos of the little one and a shot of her tiny hand.

The 42-year-old mother shared another pic featuring a set of checkered Vans sneakers arranged on a skateboard ... a pretty fitting introduction for the daughter of the early-aughts icon.

She kept the announcement short and sweet, writing ... "Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived."

During a 2024 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she opened up about relationships, saying she's typically gone from one serious relationship to another rather than casually dating ... she also declined to reveal whether she was seeing anyone at the time.

Avril has been married twice, first to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, whom she divorced in 2010, and later to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. They announced their separation in 2015.

She was also engaged to musician Mod Sun, but the engagement was called off in 2023.

As of now, Avril hasn't shared her daughter's name or identified the father publicly.