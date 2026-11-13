'Kindergarten Cop' Actor Christian Cousins Dead at 43

Christian Cousins -- the former child actor who starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Kindergarten Cop" -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

Christian -- who along with his twin brother Joseph Cousins also appeared in the TV show "Knots Landing" from 1987-1993 -- passed away on Oct. 20.

Christian's half-brother Jonas Roeser broke the news on Oct. 22, revealing ... "Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian."

In the hit 1990 film "Kindergarten Cop" ... Christian and Joseph jointly played the role of Dominic.

In a 2020 reunion for the film organized by Yahoo -- that was eventually crashed by Arnold -- Christian said that in order to get filming done and follow child labor rights laws, twins were cast.

Christian said of his and Joseph's audition ... "They had seen some previous work we'd done, met with Ivan Reitman and Arnold right off the bat and got it. But then when they did a bunch of major major interviews with a lot of kids, they still invited us to go to each one because they were also seeing how we all interact together interestingly enough."

Jonas describes Christian as being "a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams."

He was only 43.