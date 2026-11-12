Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Rumored Third Affair: Report

Jensen Huang just can't seem to catch a break this week ... as a rumored third affair has come to light.

In addition to a previously reported alleged tryst with Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell, the former CEO had an additional affair with another unnamed employee ... sources told Reuters.

We reported earlier ... Jensen resigned as CEO amid the news of multiple alleged affairs ... including one with Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a Chinese spy.

Not only is Nvidia investigating Huang's alleged behavior on top of a class-action lawsuit by investors ... but President Donald Trump also revealed Monday that the FBI was "looking into it."

After Jensen stepped down following an emergency board meeting Wednesday night ... Colette Kress, who previously served as Nvidia's CFO, has taken over the reins as interim CEO.