Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nvidia Amid CEO's Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s admitted affair with an alleged Chinese spy has now resulted in a securities class action lawsuit against his company ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the tech company allegedly violated federal securities laws by making misleading and false statements in connection with the scandal.

The lawsuit calls into question several statements made by the company in response to multiple news articles about Jensen’s business relationship with Alice Huang -- the Megaspeed exec at the center of the affair story … who some claim is a Chinese spy.

The suit alleges that Jensen and Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo both made statements about the nature of the business relationship with Megaspeed that were misleading or false, claiming Jensen had been having an affair with Alice at the time.

According to the lawsuit, once news broke about the alleged affair, Nvidia stock plummeted, causing “significant losses and damages” to shareholders of the company.

The plaintiffs identified in the class action include anyone who purchased or acquired publicly traded shares of Nvidia between October 9, 2025, and November 8, 2026.