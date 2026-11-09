Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

Russell Brand better get used to being behind bars ... because he was just sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison.

Just before delivering Brand's fate, the judge castigated Russell for the callous manner in which he treated the 3 victims, for whom he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Regarding one victim, the judge slammed Brand for lying about grabbing her breasts, causing her to feel sick and traumatized every time she saw him on TV after the abuse she suffered at his hands.

The judge also blasted Brand for throwing another victim up against a wall in front of an audience and then kissing her all over her body and squeezing her breasts in a "very rough" manner. The judge added that Brand totally "humiliated" this victim.

As for the third victim, the judge said Brand had consensual sex with the woman before turning her over, ripping off his condom, and anally sodomizing her, causing her to bleed. The judge noted that Brand left the woman distraught, terrified and super worried that she contracted HIV.

Russell was convicted in the UK Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

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The scandalized star was acquitted of two other rape charges and attempted indecent assault ... but London's Metropolitan Police confirmed last week they're investigating the actor for two more alleged rapes.