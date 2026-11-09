Jordon Hudson Files Fiery Lawsuit Over Viral Shirtless Bill Belichick Ring Camera Footage Leak

Jordon Hudson is taking legal action over the infamous shirtless Bill Belichick Ring video that came out before they confirmed their romance ... claiming the people behind the footage violated her privacy.

Hudson filed a lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts against Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan -- the owners of the rental property where she and Belichick stayed in June 2023.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by the California Post, the couple recorded the former New England Patriots coach on their Ring camera and later shared the footage ... which eventually made its way onto social media and went viral.

Hudson claims the owners first sent her the surveillance footage to her during the final night of their four-night stay, making it clear they recognized the man in the video. She claims she repeatedly asked them to delete the clip and was assured it would be removed from their Ring account.

However, the footage surfaced online about five months later, sparking widespread attention and speculation about her relationship with Belichick.

In the lawsuit, Hudson alleges the leak exposed a relationship she and Belichick had intentionally kept private and triggered a wave of damaging tabloid coverage and public ridicule. She also claims the property owners initially denied leaking the footage, but later acknowledged sending it to several people who were trying to determine whether the shirtless man was actually Belichick.

Hudson further alleges McDevitt and Nolan shared additional footage and personal information with sports journalist Pablo Torre in 2025 for his podcast, which investigated the mystery behind the viral video.

The lawsuit also claims Hudson reported the property to Airbnb, which subsequently removed the owners' listing over alleged violations of its privacy policies. She claims McDevitt then began to send her hostile messages.

As for Belichick and Hudson, TMZ Sports first reported the two quietly ended their romantic relationship late last year, although they remain close friends and committed to their business partnerships.