Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson Were Still Hanging Out Months After Secret Split

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson called it quits last year ... but never-before-seen photos show the former couple was still spending time together months after their secret split.

The legendary football coach and his much younger ex were spotted together in Nantucket, MA on July 2 ... with Bill walking his bicycle alongside Jordon as they made their way through town.

In photos obtained by TMZ Sports, the 74-year-old kept things casual in a striped polo, blue shorts and a baseball cap ... while Jordon rocked leopard-print leggings and a black top.

The two appeared comfortable in each other's company ... with Jordon seen checking her phone as Bill maneuvered his bike along the brick sidewalk.

And here's where things get interesting ... as TMZ Sports first reported, sources close to Jordon told us the pair quietly ended their romance late last year, despite continuing to make public appearances together throughout 2026.

We're told they remain close friends and are still committed to their business partnerships ... and another source told us Jordon has started seeing other people.

Neither Bill nor Jordon have publicly acknowledged the breakup ... and Jordon was even spotted supporting the UNC football coach on the sidelines at a game earlier this season.