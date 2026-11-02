Tom Brady Drops Another 'Oh S***' Live On Air During Pregame Show

Play video content Video: Tom Brady Drops Another "Oh S***" Live On FOX FOX

Tom Brady knows football as well as anyone, but the GOAT proved he's still getting the hang of the broadcasting thing on Sunday ... TB12 dropped a four-letter curse word live on FOX's air!

If you're keeping count at home, that's twice this season for Brady -- but more on that later.

Brady got pulled into a "Who's In Third?' quiz with fellow QB-turned-broadcaster Drew Brees, where the two had to name the quarterback who ranks behind them in big stat categories.

On the final question -- who has the third-most career 300-yard passing games behind Brees and Brady -- TB12 confidently blurted out "Drew Brees!"

Problem is, Brees was already #1 on the list.

Brady caught his mistake in real time, but couldn't stop himself from letting out an "oh, s***!"

Here's the clip... fair warning, it's hilarious and NSFW.

The desk heard it LOUD and clear.

The crew cracked up, and even teased Brady over his rare mental slip-up. Michael Strahan reminded TB12 that the show was live ... and Curt Menefee claimed they'd let Tom get away with one, since he's still learning.

For the record, the correct trivia answer was Peyton Manning.

If this all sounds familiar, it should.

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Brady used the same phrase back in week 2 while reacting to the replay of Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels' left elbow dislocating (totally get it) against the Cowboys. He apologized afterwards, admitting he wasn't expecting the gruesome sight.

Next up for Brady ... he's on the call for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game.