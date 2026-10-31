Candice Swanepoel Wears Ring On That Finger Amid Sightings With Tom Brady

Candice Swanepoel was spotted out and about wearing a gold ring on THAT finger as her romance with Tom Brady heats up ... and TMZ has the pics.

Seen for the first time since her romance rumors with the 7-time Super Bowl champion started swirling ... the supermodel wore black leggings, a black tank top, and a large band conspicuously on her wedding finger during her Oct. 30 outing.

Sources tell TMZ ... the pair have been meeting up nearly every day the past week at a condo building close to Tom's Miami-area home ... including their rendezvous where she wore the ring.

Our insiders say both of their cars have been seen exiting and entering the building's garage.

And just this last Monday, Candice was seen driving around her block before hopping in a car with Tom ... our sources tell us.

Other insiders previously told us ... Tom and Candice started dating each other in June.

We're told they're taking things slow ... and the two have been making an effort to go incognito. These recent outings definitely follow that pattern!