Candice Swanepoel Once 'Killed' Rumored Boyfriend Tom Brady in FMK Game

Candice Swanepoel might have some explaining to do to Tom Brady ... now that a video's resurfaced of her saying she'd kill the QB during a game.

The Victoria's Secret Angel was playing a game of f***, marry, kill in an old red carpet interview ... where she was presented with Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Tom as her 3 options.

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Candice ultimately decided on kissing JB, marrying Brad ... leaving the former Patriots star to be killed.

The clip started circulating on social media after word got out that Tom and the model are reportedly dating.

As we previously reported, an insider told Us Weekly the two have been seeing each other "for a while."

But that's not all ... one source told People Tom and Candice have been dating "for months," while another said it's "convenient" that they're both in Miami, so they've been spending a ton of time together.