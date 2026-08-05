Tom Brady Shows Off Ripped Body on Yacht With Mystery Woman in South of France

Tom Brady's fishing around in the South of France ... snorkeling with a mystery woman while proving he's still quite the catch himself.

The NFL hopped off his superyacht Wednesday and took a dip in the sea ... stripping down to a tiny pair of swim trunks and putting his shredded retirement bod on display before grabbing a mask and snorkel.

And TB12 wasn't taking the plunge alone ... a mystery woman suited up for some underwater exploring, too ... joining Tom under the surface.

Tom, who just turned 49, somehow looks even more ripped than he did while collecting Super Bowl rings ... not exactly hurting his case as arguably the world's most eligible bachelor.

Of course, Tom's love life has been under the microscope since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen. He's been linked to a few women -- most notably Irina Shayk and Alix Earle -- but hasn't gone public with a serious relationship.

Gisele, meanwhile, has moved on ... marrying jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in December 2025 after welcoming a baby boy with him earlier that year.

As for Tom's latest swimming partner ... no word if this is a friend or something more.