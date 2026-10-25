Tom Brady & Candice Swanepoel Dating: Reports

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel are officially an item ... according to multiple reports.

The 7-time Super Bowl and supermodel have been seeing each other "for a while" ... an insider told Us Weekly.

A source also told PEOPLE ... "They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient. They’re spending a lot of time together."

Another insider told the publication ... "Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted."

Play video content Video: Tom Brady and Alix Earle Spotted Dancing at NYE Party in St. Barths

Tom's love life has been very much out of the public eye ... while he's been romantically tied to celebs like Irina Shayk and Alix Earle, he hasn't gone official with anyone since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

As for Gisele ... she's since remarried after tying the knot in 2025 with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente ... with whom she shares a son.