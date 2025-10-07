Candice Swanepoel Hits Downward Dog in Thong Leotard

Candice Swanepoel dished out her fitness secrets to her millions -- while hitting yoga poses on the 'gram in revealing workout attire!

Swanepoel swooped her physique up, down, all around town! But as if her limber bod wasn't enough to drop jaws, she added ankle and hand weights to the routine ...

In a series of vids, the 36-year-old tagged her sustainable swimwear and apparel brand with the caption, "Sweat sesh in signature @tropicofc."

Check out this snapshot ... She owned every inch of the frame, stretching out her lean physique on her yoga mat, while planking and pulling her legs up to her chest.