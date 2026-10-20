Candice Swanepoel Sexy Snaps To Celebrate Her 38th Birthday!

We've got a birthday angel in the house ... and it's Candice Swanepoel!

The Victoria's Secret stunner has been blessing us with her bangin' bod for years ... so sharing her sexiest snaps seems like the best way to celebrate her big day ... she's turning 38 today.

After all, the OG Angel just flaunted her fit figure at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in this pretty pastel pink number ... and we can't get enough.