Witney Carson Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 33rd Bday!

Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 33rd Bday!!!

Happy birthday, Witney Carson ... the "Dancing with the Stars" pro just turned 33, and she's lookin' lovely as always.

And since the birthday girl is such a stunner ... we think the best way to celebrate her big day is with some hot shots.

Come on ... do you see those abs?! No wonder Witney loves flaunting her fit figure -- and we hope she never stops!

So, in honor of the ballroom babe's big day, check out our gallery to see all her sexiest snaps!