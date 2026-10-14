Rowan Blanchard Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 25th Birthday

Rowan Blanchard's a rising star ... and, with looks like these and talent to boot, it's not hard to see why fans are going crazy for her.

"The Testaments" actress turns 25 today ... and we've put together her hottest shots that will have fans shouting her praises.

This busty babe knows how to make an entrance at a Hollywood premiere ... and she's also completely at ease in nature.

Hopefully, Rowan's enjoying a relaxing day off ... because this perpetually busy superstar will soon be shooting the second season of "The Testaments."