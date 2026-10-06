Addison Rae Sexy Shots To Celebrate Her 26th Birthday!

Addison Rae's one year older and as hot as ever ... but don't take our word for it -- check out this steamy gallery we've put together.

The singer-songwriter turned 26 on Tuesday ... and we've compiled some of her sexiest snaps as a treat for all her fans looking to celebrate.

Like this shot of the star working on her flexibility ... perfect for keeping her limber enough to rock the stage during her next performance.

And, while summer may be over, these smokin' hot snaps of her bikini bod will certainly keep people warm as the weather cools off.