Olivia Jade Giannulli Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 27th Birthday!

Olivia Jade Giannulli is another year older, wiser ... and just as gorgeous as ever. Don't take our word for it ... click through the gallery we put together for her 27th birthday.

The model and influencer reached the milestone on Monday ... and while we don't know what she plans on doing to celebrate, we do know the beach is always an option in sunny Southern California.

That's good news for Olivia ... who clearly enjoys a dip in the water -- and has a whole bunch of bikinis she can choose from when putting together her outfit.

Olivia gained a lot of unwanted attention after the shocking college admissions scandal came out ... though she's clearly developing a sense of humor about it as she gets older -- recently taking part in an ad campaign that mentioned the incident ... and, naturally, she posed topless.

Basically, Olivia's approaching every day with confidence ... and one look at these pics will show you exactly where she gets it from.