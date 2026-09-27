Gwyneth Paltrow Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

A rendition of "Happy Birthday" is in order for Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress is 54 and has all the allure ... so what better way to ring in her big day than with her hot shots?!

Gwynnie has been known to pull off some pretty sultry looks over the years -- and we've compiled her sexiest pics and glamorous photos!

This Goop goddess has been gracing us with her gorgeousness for over 5 decades and honestly ... we couldn't be more grateful.

And we are totally grateful that she shares her steamy selfies with her fans and followers -- especially when she's showing off her insane body!