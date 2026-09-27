Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gwyneth Paltrow Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow 54 And Lookin' Fine to Her Core!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Gwyneth Paltrow's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Gwyneth Paltrow's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

A rendition of "Happy Birthday" is in order for Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress is 54 and has all the allure ... so what better way to ring in her big day than with her hot shots?!

Gwynnie has been known to pull off some pretty sultry looks over the years -- and we've compiled her sexiest pics and glamorous photos!

0921-Gwyneth-Paltrow-Hot-Shots-Sub1

This Goop goddess has been gracing us with her gorgeousness for over 5 decades and honestly ... we couldn't be more grateful.

And we are totally grateful that she shares her steamy selfies with her fans and followers -- especially when she's showing off her insane body!

Gwyneth Paltrow Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Gwyneth Paltrow Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Check out our gallery to see all of the Oscar winner's hot shots and share some birthday love with her!

Related articles