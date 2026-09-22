Madi Monroe Kisses Summer Goodbye With Vacation Hot Shots

Madi Monroe's summer is officially over ... but fans can relive every moment from this sexy, steamy vacay by clicking through our gallery!

That's right ... Tuesday marks the first day of fall, but we're not ready to let the tanned bikini bodies fade from memory just yet.

Check out this nood(le) photo of Madi blowing on some pasta while puckering up her lips in what looks like Italy. Mamma mia, that's amore!

Plus, summer is a great time to see friends ... like TikTok star Avani Gregg, who winked at the camera in this playful pic.

Summer love is another benefit of the season ... click through our gall to see all the shots of Madi getting cozy with her model boyfriend Keylin.