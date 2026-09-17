Kaliii Feelin' Herself In Blue, See The Sexy Swimswear Snaps

These hot shots of rapper Kaliii were simply too good for her not to grid, so naturally, we had to flaunt 'em for Thirsty Thursday!

The 26-year-old flashed her followers in a blue tie-up swimsuit, with her derriere bouncing and behaving for some sizzling mirror selfies.

Kaliii, who shares a kid with NFL footballer Justyn Ross, captioned the post, "big mama 1 kid."