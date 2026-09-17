Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kaliii Feelin' Herself In Blue, See The Sexy Swimswear Snaps

Kaliii Feelin' Herself In Sexy Blue Swimwear

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kaliii Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Making A Splash! Launch Gallery

These hot shots of rapper Kaliii were simply too good for her not to grid, so naturally, we had to flaunt 'em for Thirsty Thursday! 

The 26-year-old flashed her followers in a blue tie-up swimsuit, with her derriere bouncing and behaving for some sizzling mirror selfies.

0917-Kaliii-Blue-Bathing-Suit-SUB

Kaliii, who shares a kid with NFL footballer Justyn Ross, captioned the post, "big mama 1 kid."

Clearly, she's got hot mama status unlocked, but the thirst trap energy is still undefeated!!!

See the photoshoot and check out the gallery!

Related articles