Pinkchyu Hot Shots To Slay Her 24th Birthday

Get ready to bark like a dog ... because it's Pinkchyu's 24th birthday! That's right, the baddie who drove Drake barkin' mad is another year older, so it's time to celebrate.

Just look at her ... we can see why Drizzy was so down to do whatever she told him. And what better way to ring in this goth girl's big day than with some hot shots?!

Like this steamy shot ... Pinkchyu is looking lovely in that lace lingerie. And those fishnets are just the cherry on top.