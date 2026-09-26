Reba McEntire Says Dolly Called Her Before She Died

Reba McEntire is revealing that Dolly Parton rang her up before she died ... but unfortunately, Reba didn't get a chance to reconnect.

The "Fancy" singer spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the missed call ... and the lost chance to have one final conversation with the "9 to 5" hitmaker.

She said ... "She did call me the last of July, and I was in a meeting and I missed her call."

Reba said that despite trying to get back in touch with her ... she "never made a connection."

Fast-forward to the day news broke that Dolly had died ... and Reba admits she made a somber realization.

"My buddy called me and said, 'Dolly’s gone,' I thought, 'I'll never know why she called me.'"