Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver's Military Background Revealed

Dolly Parton's Nephew Military Background Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published
bryan seaver army instagram

Dolly Parton's nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, served in the military for two years and earned a couple of accolades, TMZ has learned.

U.S. Army spokesperson Christopher Surridge tells TMZ ... Bryan served as military police in the Alabama National Guard from June 1996 to July 1998.

bryan seaver dolly parton getty
Getty

We're told he didn't have any deployments and left the Army ranked private first class. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

PARTON-NEPHEW-TMZ-LIVE
FAMILY TIES TORN???
Video: Dolly Parton’s Manager Claims Singer’s Nephew Made Violent Threats | TMZ Live
TMZ.com

As we previously reported, Dolly's manager, Danny Nozell, filed for a temporary restraining order against Bryan -- which a judge granted -- claiming he was "invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence" to extort Nozell.

He claims this alleged threatening conduct is why Bryan got the boot as head of security for Dolly's properties.

bryan seaver texts launch 1
Launch Doc
READ THE ALLEGED TEXT EXCHANGE Launch Doc

For his part, Bryan has maintained that the messages mentioned in Nozell's lawsuit were taken out of context -- not actual threats.

Bryan previously told TMZ ... "I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster. A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."

082526 dolly kjal
THANK YOU DOLLY
Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Dolly tapped Bryan to record a video announcing her death.

Court docs claim Bryan boasted over text, "But I'm now the face of the biggest social media post in human history."

Related articles