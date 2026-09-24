Nolan Wells' Friends Deny Deleting Snapchat Messages Off His Phone

Attorneys representing Nolan Wells' friends say they didn't delete the Snapchat messages that the family's lawyers claim were scrubbed from his phone ... and are adamant they're not to blame.

Edward Andrew Paltzik -- who represents Jax Pitalo, Warren Hudson and Morgan Seymour -- tells TMZ ... "Warren, Jax and Morgan did not erase anything and never had access to his phone. If anything was erased, they didn't do it."

Their other attorney, Tyler Cox, tells us ... "A girl from the group got all the phones left in the boat (which included Nolan's) and put them in Wyatt's truck, and it stayed there until Christine's friend came over to get Nolan's phone. The same girl in the group retrieved the phone from the truck and gave it to Christine's friend around 1:30 AM."

Meanwhile, Paltzik -- who questions the narrative that messages were deleted -- says that Nolan's attorney Ben Crump never handed over Nolan's phone to law enforcement.

For his part, Crump says the phone data was provided to the district attorney.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells' Phone Mystery Deepens Over Allegedly Deleted Messages CBS

As we reported ... forensic examiner Andrew Garrett, who is part of the Wells' independent investigation, claims that messages were deleted from Nolan's phone in the time between his last use and when his phone was given to his family.

Cox points out that a grand jury said they didn't find anything erased from the phone ... and claims the "people on the boat did not erase anything."

Paltzik adds ... "Ben keeps calling for transparency, yet they refuse to give the biggest evidence -- his phone -- to the D.A."

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com

Crump also claims a group chat that Nolan was a part of continued sounding off after he went missing.

Within the chat, Nolan's friends allegedly discussed other people who were at Horn Island and whether or not they were racist.

In response to this alleged group chat, Paltzik responds ... "When they say the friends had conversations about racism, what friends are they talking about? This is vague nonsense. What is he talking about?"

Paltzik says that his legal team intends to sue Crump for defamation.