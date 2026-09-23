Jordyn Woods Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 29th Birthday

Everyone, say happy birthday to Jordyn Woods! The model is 29 and lookin' fine ... so what better way to celebrate than with some hot shots?!

Jordyn's been showing off her sexy curves for years -- and we've rounded up some of her steamiest snaps and fiercest photos in honor of her big day.

Like this sultry swimsuit shot, for example. She flaunts her killer assets thanks to that plunging neckline ... and the stunning one-piece hugs her in all the right places.

And what we wouldn't give to be soaking up the sun with Jordyn -- especially when she's looking this good!